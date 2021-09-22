Luxottica moving hundreds of jobs out of Mason, here’s why

Mason Economic Development Director Michele Blair said the city is “optimistic about the future” because Luxottica’s “fastest growing business unit” is not leaving town.

“EyeMed is a great fit within Mason’s 250-acre growing BioHub,” Blair said. “Accompanying approximately 10 other key biohealth sector companies located within one mile and totaling over 6,500 jobs within the network, EyeMed HQ is in good company.”

Mason resident Sanjay Patel said he is concerned about the downsizing of Mason’s second-largest employer.

“When you see something like this go, there’s a lot of other ancillary businesses, like manufacturing, design, that are probably going to be impacted. So, it is quite concerning,” said Patel, CEO of Fusion LLC, a real estate development company.