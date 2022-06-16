Lowe’s in Hamilton evacuated for search of fugitive

A deputy was familiar with the man and aware he was wanted on several warrants. The deputy was following the suspect’s truck, waiting to make a traffic stop when he drove into the Walmart parking lot then to the Lowe’s lot and jumped out of his vehicle, according to Butler County Sheriff’s Capt. Rick Bucheit.

“The guy got spooked, drove in to the Walmart parking lot and halfway into the street and Lowe’s before bailed out, ran into Lowe’s,” Bucheit said.