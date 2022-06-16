BreakingNews
Lowe’s in Hamilton evacuated for search of fugitive
journal-news logo
X

Lowe’s in Hamilton evacuated for search of fugitive

A man allegedly wanted on felony warrants ran from his truck at Lowe's in Hamilton Thursday afternoon. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
A man allegedly wanted on felony warrants ran from his truck at Lowe's in Hamilton Thursday afternoon. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

News
By
1 hour ago

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Hamilton Police searched Lowe’s on Hamilton’s west side for a fugitive who ran into the store today and then apparently out the back door.

A deputy was familiar with the man and aware he was wanted on several warrants. The deputy was following the suspect’s truck, waiting to make a traffic stop when he drove into the Walmart parking lot then to the Lowe’s lot and jumped out of his vehicle, according to Butler County Sheriff’s Capt. Rick Bucheit.

“The guy got spooked, drove in to the Walmart parking lot and halfway into the street and Lowe’s before bailed out, ran into Lowe’s,” Bucheit said.

The store was evacuated and the search began with officers and police dogs.

“The supervisor went in and started looking a the video and we were able to determined he ran through the store and out a back door,” Bucheit said.

Deputies will be on the lookout for the man, but Bucheit said he got a pretty good head start.

The man was wanted on felony warrants for drugs, is known to be armed and dangerous and for fleeing and eluding, according to officials.

Bucheit said searching the store for the man was necessary for public safety because they did not know if he was armed.

In Other News
1
Hamilton 4th of July parade route extended, activities added
2
Top local news for Thursday, June 16, 2022
3
Franklin Twp. house likely total loss after fire
4
Storm damages force Greenwood Cemetery to close part of historic side
5
Hueston Woods State Park opens new nature center

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top