Long-standing Middletown holiday presentation of ‘The Messiah set for Dec. 8

The group began in 1938 by Middletonian Florence Wenzel who organized the chorus to perform Mendelssohn’s “Elijah” for a hospital benefit the following year.

Since 1942, the chorus has performed the Messiah that for “a lot of people in the area has become a tradition to start the Christmas season because we always perform it at the beginning of the season,” said Mary Taylor, choir member and spokeswoman.

“We are the oldest performing musical organization in Middletown,” she said.

Handel’s Messiah is composed in three parts, each covering a different theme, prophecy of the coming of Jesus Christ, the sufferings and death of Christ and the resurrection.

The most well known for many people is the “Hallelujah Chorus” that is at the end of part two, according to Taylor.

The chorus of about 35 members will be accompanied by a trumpet, the Myriad string quartet and a pipe organ played by Cinda Pelfrey, who has been with the chorus for 22 years.

Jeremy Jones, chairman of the music department at Miami University, has been the chorus director for nine years. This year’s soloists are Stacey Sands, mezzo-soprano; Tony Burdette, tenor and Roy Domoe, bass.

The civic chorus is made up of both local and regional musicians and vocalists high school age and older and is open to anyone who wants to participate.

Taylor said weekly practices begin the end of October and continue up until the performance.

The performance location is moved around from year to year. but they try to use a church with an organ.

Admission to Messiah is free. Tickets are not needed. A free-will offering will be taken to help defer the costs of the concert.

The performance is made possible by private donations and local grants, including the Barnitz Fund, Middletown Community Foundation, Middletown Symphony Legacy Fund and the Miriam G. Knoll Foundation.