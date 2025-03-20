Log cabin to be part of new park in Liberty Twp.

Located at 4231 Princeton Road, just east of Liberty-Fairfield Road, the land was originally part of the Symmes Purchase. It’s part of 11 acres that Thomin’s father, Robert Thomin, purchased in 1985.

Robert died in 2012; his son Howard, moved to New Mexico about four years ago. Other family members still live in the region.

“This would make my father so proud,” said Amy Thomin Gross, who lives in Liberty Twp. “People were often married there by him.’’

Her sister, Gail Heitz, said their father spent the last 10-15 years of his retirement taking down the house – built around the log cabin – and trying to historically restore the cabin, pole barn and other buildings.

She said her brother discussed the matter with his four siblings before deciding to donate a portion of the property.

“His options were to donate or sell. We didn’t want to see it (log cabin) torn down and we didn’t want to see a drug store on the corner,’’ said Heitz, a retired Lakota Schools educator who now lives in Springdale.

“He wanted it to be for the community. We felt dad would want that. My dad wanted people to be able to enjoy it. It was very generous of my brother.”

Many people already think the cabin is on public property, Heitz said. She often sees people walking around the barn or taking graduation pictures.

“It’s keeping some of the history of Liberty Twp. and it’s keeping it what our dad wanted it to be. Our hope is (the township) will continue to take care of it and keep the historical aspect of it,’’ Heitz said.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

She put together a scrapbook outlining the history of the property and the log cabin, thought to be built in the early 1800s. No buildings were recorded on the land by the auditor until 1859 when a two-story frame house is listed in records.

Robert Thomin discovered the log cabin when he began tearing down the frame house which had been built around it.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Under the donation agreement, the township has to install signage providing historical background and credits Howard J. Thomin for the donation.

The township also has to maintain the existing log cabin, milk house and barn along with using reasonable efforts to restore the “Mail Pouch” sign on the barn. The agreement also calls for the township to establish a tree line along the east property line.

Township Administrator Caroline McKinney said a closing on the property would likely take place next month.

Public works director Rick Plummer will apply for a Butler County MetroParks Community Grant to pay for signage, park benches, and picnic tables for the park.