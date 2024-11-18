Lock & Key Boutique opens on Main Street in Hamilton

Lock & Key Boutique, which opened at 408 Main St. this past weekend, and is next door to Confident & True Boutique, which opened this past spring. Heimpold said it’s a boutique that’s diverse in sizes for all women and “also has a little bit of everything,” from candles and seasonal items to pet items.

“It’s always been a dream,” she said on opening the store. “I love to shop so why not do it for others?”

The location, which is the former location of LahVDah, which recently moved to the 200 block of High Street, is “perfect” with Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill open and other complementary boutiques, “it’s just a great spot.”

Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dan Bates said it’s always exciting when another new business opens in Hamilton.

“Thank you for choosing Hamilton and thank you for being a part of the business community,” he told Heimpold at last week’s ribbon cutting.

Heimpold said she is “happy to be able to live my dream out, and I’m happy to be in Hamilton.”

Lori Cresap has known Heimpold for 27 years, ever since they trained to be police officers. While Cresap continued on that path, Heimpold eventually transitioned out of that career.

“She spent so much time and effort in every aspect of her store,” Cresap said. “She didn’t go into it with tunnel vision, but with heart, emotion and focus on everyone who would be visiting.”

Heimpold said she and Nikki Webb, owner of Confident & True, have been talking about getting more foot traffic in their area of Main Street, which is caddy-corner to Agave & Rye. Hamilton’s Main Street business district is growing, and she said is a prime area for women to have a lady’s day.

“I think that was one of the perks about Hamilton,” she said. “Women love walking around with a glass of wine and being able to go shopping.”

This holiday season, any Lock & Key specials, including Black Friday sales where she’ll be open early, will be posted in her Instagram page. Heimpold will also be participating in this year’s Holly Jolly Hamilton.

“I just want anybody and everybody to come in and feel comfortable and just come in, shop and have a good time,” she said.

For more store information, call (513) 377-5246 or visit lockkeyboutique.com.