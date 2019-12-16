Struggle, survival and strength: Dayton shares stories from year of terror

Dayton was hit square in the jaw over and over again in 2019, but no matter how hard the blow, the Gem City stood up together.
Community members share stories of struggle, survival and strength in this special episode of the “What Had Happened Was" podcast.
>> 100+ Daytonians of the Week: A shoutout to Daytonians who did something when the city needed them
Dayton-area residents were invited to the Dayton Metro Library a few weeks ago to tell stories related to the terrifying Memorial Day tornadoes, Oregon District mass shooting and community unifying events that included response to a KKK rally.
>> RELATED: Dayton kids write book about the tornadoes, and you can help get it published
>> Dion Green on pain, grief and fighting through darkness after Dayton mass shooting and tornadoes
They told podcast host Amelia Robinson and Dayton Daily News reporter Cornelius Frolik tales of courage, generosity and personal pain. Participants ranged from a video-game obsessed preteen who lost everything in the tornadoes to a football coach who rushed to pick his son up from the Oregon District after nine people were murdered.
This two-episode series is part of the Dayton Strong Storytelling Sessions.
Additional stories will be shared soon as part of a WHIO-TV special.
This podcast is brought to you by Cox Digital Marketing and is sponsored by Premier Health.
