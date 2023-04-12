Local teen one of 60 in nation to win $220,000 college scholarship

Only four other Ohio high school seniors won the $220,000 total scholarship package and she is southwest Ohio’s only winner this year.

And she is the first student in Talawanda’s history to win a Cooke Foundation scholarship, said school district officials.

According to foundation officials, the Cooke College Scholarship Program “seeks to help high-achieving students with financial need earn a college degree.”

“In addition to substantial financial support, scholars also receive ongoing academic coaching and advising, graduate school and career advising, and access to a network of thriving and motivated peers in the Cooke Scholar community. Scholars will also receive opportunities for internships, study abroad, and access to graduate school funding.”

Active in Future Farmers of America (FFA), Morris is also captain of the girls’ varsity soccer team, a member of the Talawanda swim and dive team and a captain of the school’s track and field team.

The national honors society student is leaning toward studying at Ohio State University and may pursue a degree in agricultural engineering and communications.

“I’m not exactly sure yet. I want to see where college takes me.”

Talawanda High School science teacher Scott Schmid said whatever college and career path Morris choses will be one of success.

“She works very hard and she is so joyful about learning,” said Schmid. “She is an exceptional person and she tries to put a smile on everyone’s face every day.”

“She has been so successful at so many things.”

Holli Hansel, spokeswoman for Talawanda Schools, described Morris as having “an aura of confidence about her and she is very well spoken.

“She’s a neat kid.”