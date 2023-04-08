Miami University wants students to ‘Stress Less’

“This definitely helps a lot in dealing with stress,” she said.

Other activities at the student center kick-off included therapy dogs, snacks, games, journaling and messages of hope.

There were plenty of other resources and focused on helping students learn about managing stress, maintaining a healthy mind and active lifestyle, and enhancing community connection.

A relaxed student is a healthy more effective student, and that’s the goal school officials are reaching for this week, said Jennifer Young, Miami’s associate director for community engagement at the student counseling service.

“Stress less week is designed to both raise awareness and equip students with coping and helping behaviors,” said Young, who also chairs the school’s suicide prevention team.

“Participants will learn strategies to manage anxiety, recognize signs of emotional distress in friends, and identify ways to help.”

And the timing of the special week isn’t a coincidence, she said.

“We know that mid-to-late semester is a prime time for students to experience a lot of (academic) stress. This type of event is a great way for students to learn about stress management and to have fun while they are learning.”

Other activities at various locations on the campus will include: Do it yourself presentations on maintaining positive mental health; suicide prevention training and opportunities for drop-in mental health counseling.

For more information and a schedule of events, which are free, go to Miami’s Student Counseling Services’ website.