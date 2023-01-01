Local family takes ownership of Prime Fitness

“Most of us, myself excluded, grew up in Oxford and have spent a lot of our time in Oxford,” said Elizabeth Byrd, Dakota’s wife, “We all are really passionate about health and wellness. So we wanted to provide a space that people can come and get their workout in. Not just dread the gym, to enjoy their time there and have it be their happy place.”

The owners said their goal was to create a positive atmosphere within the gym. They showcased new, brightly colored equipment, a more organized layout, and dedicated sections for specific workouts.