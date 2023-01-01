Local family takes ownership of Prime Fitness

Two Oxford brothers, Dakota and Nick Byrd, with their wives, Elizabeth and Hilary, are the new owners of Prime Fitness.
The Byrd family celebrated the grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Dec. 1, where they presented their newly renovated gym at 507 S. College Ave.
Dakota Byrd said he had been going to Prime Fitness for more than five years under previous ownership.
“Most of us, myself excluded, grew up in Oxford and have spent a lot of our time in Oxford,” said Elizabeth Byrd, Dakota’s wife, “We all are really passionate about health and wellness. So we wanted to provide a space that people can come and get their workout in. Not just dread the gym, to enjoy their time there and have it be their happy place.”
The owners said their goal was to create a positive atmosphere within the gym. They showcased new, brightly colored equipment, a more organized layout, and dedicated sections for specific workouts.
“Being a local, but also being a student in the past, we understand both cultures. So we wanted to bring a place where everyone could come and workout together and feel comfortable whether you are a student or a local,” Hilary Byrd said.
The Oxford Observer is a content partner of the Oxford Press. See it online at oxfordobserver.org.
About the Author