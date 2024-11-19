Little Chicago Grooming Co. opens on Hamilton’s Main Street

Barrett on Monday opened Little Chicago Grooming Company on Main Street in the city’s urban core as is now taking appointments and walk-ins. The medically retired Army veteran pursued barbering after returning to civilian life because he was missing the need to be of service or helping someone.

He was first introduced to the idea of barbering when his step dad and big-brother mentor put clippers in his hand. Then when he came back from his A, an older barber suggested he should “go try it out.”

When he got his barber’s license about four-and-a-half years ago, the top priority was to be on Main Street in his hometown. He had his first shop in Fairfield Twp., and as he grew his reputation, brand, and clientele, he said now was the time “I have to be here on Main Street, this is what I’ve been wanting.”

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

This is the second barber that opened this year on Main Street. Good Times Barbershop opened several blocks west at the corner of Millville Avenue and Main Street a couple of months ago by fellow native Hamiltonian Donny Delph.

Barrett enlisted in the Army ― he trained as a construction engineer ― for his family, not growing up with much, he said it “

Little Chicago Grooming is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. five days a week, and is closed on Sundays and Wednesdays. The services range from $20 kids cuts to $45 haircuts and beard trims with hot towel service. He also does straight razor shaves and head shaves.

Right now, Barrett is cutting with another barber, but is looking to take on a couple more.

“I’m just being picky and taking my time to have someone that fits this area, fits the style we have so we have a good energy and good vibe,” he said.

Eventually, Barrett will incorporate facial massages and nose and ear waxings, and membership packages. Members would receive extra perks, such as being on a priority list for haircuts and for those over 21, receive a complimentary adult beverage (or sodas for those non-drinkers and under 21).

Walk-ins are welcome, which are dependent on availability, and hours are available through Booksy.com. Search Little Chicago Grooming Company.