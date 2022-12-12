journal-news logo
Liberty Way closings happen tonight

The Butler County Engineer’s Office reports various nighttime lane, road, and ramp closures at the Liberty Interchange and on Ohio129 tonight beginning at 8 p.m. for overhead sign truss and guardrail installations.

The westbound right lane of Liberty Way near the interchange and westbound single and double lane closures on Ohio 129 will close at 8 p.m., both should reopen by 6 a.m.

Access to Ohio 129 from the Cox Road roundabout will be closed at 10 p.m. Motorists will use the Cincinnati Dayton Road on-ramp to Ohio 129.

The right left-turn-only lane on the ramp from Interstate 75 North to Liberty Way will close at 8 p.m. Ramps from eastbound Ohio 129 to I-75 South and I-75 North to Ohio 129 West will be fully closed at 10 p.m.

The BCEO is asking drivers to plan nighttime routes accordingly and avoid the construction zone entirely, if possible. Check the BCEO website and Facebook and Twitter @bceonews for specific details concerning these nightly closures.

