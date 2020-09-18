Liberty Center movie theater reopens today with many changes

The Cobb Luxury 25 & Cinebistro movie theater reopened today with many safety features, including high tech electrostatic fogger cleaning every half hour.
The theater has been shuttered since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March, and General Manager Adam Lister said when they opened at noon today there were patrons in the socially distanced seats.
They have sanitized every inch of the cinema preparing to open and will remain vigilant, using the Cinema Safe Program cleaning guidelines protocols that are “more strict” than most general health regulations.
“We brought in an electrostatic fogger that has a 100% sanitation rate so it kills all germs, bacteria and viruses,” Lister said. “We sprayed every seat, and every theater and every surface of the building, every table, every escalator handle, every elevator button, every door handle, every everything.”
He said because of social distancing guidelines —surrounding seats are automatically blocked off when tickets are purchased — they will be operating at 35% capacity.