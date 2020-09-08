Liberty Center businesses: Which are open, and which are still closed?

Employee Madeline Garda, left, and co-owner Jamie Gregory talk to customers at The Frost Factory Friday, July 24, 2020 at Liberty Center in Liberty Township. The Frost Factory is now open at Liberty Center in Liberty Township offering boozy and non-alcoholic slushy options in a variety of sizes. Most flavors are made from scratch with fresh fruit and can be customized with alcohol of choice. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The center recently announced AKT Fitness, a dance-based cardio fitness and wellness brand, is opening a 2,946-square-foot studio near BRIO Italian Grille in late fall. The studio will offer interval, circuit, dance and toning based fitness classes combined with a small retail space to promote its own fitness apparel and equipment.

“Liberty Center is the perfect location for our second studio. It has the walkability and convenience of meeting up with friends while staying connected in the community,” says Amanda Davis, owner of AKT Fitness. “We think about fitness differently and want it to be a lifestyle and we want it to be fun.”

Family entertainment center In the Game has plans at Liberty Center that the pandemic has delayed, Taylor said.

“Obviously they’ve been affected by everything as well,” he said. “Their other locations are open so we’re working with them to set a new timeline for when they can start construction and when we can get them open. We expect it’ll be sometime next year.”

The Gap was in one of the premier locations at the center but it closed in January 2019. Taylor said they have three or four prospective tenants for that location.

Taylor said officials have tried to be creative to draw crowds back to the center, like drive-in movie night, and they are working with the Funny Bone to have a drive-in stand up comic night.

“Traffic’s been strong, we’ve seen people out and shopping since really end of June and July,” he said. “The afternoon and evening crowds have been good, the restaurants have really seen a bounce-back especially when they reopened.”