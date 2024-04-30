Summer concert series at VOA launches

The Summer Sessions will be held on Wednesday evenings from May 1 through July 24 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The performers who will participate this year cover a wide range of musical genres.

“Last year, we did country, and rock, and this year, we’ve added different types of music, so there’s something for everybody,” VanLieu said. “West Chester is such a melting pot, and there’s so many different age groups that enjoy the park, so we wanted to invite everybody out and change it up a little bit.”

Concerts are open to the public. Admission and parking are free. Concerts will be held at The Lodge at VOA at 7850 VOA Park Drive in West Chester.

“This is a free, family-friendly event. Whether you’re coming with your spouse, or your kids, it’s just a great space, where you can sit outside, and enjoy a free concert. People just love it,” said VanLieu.

Performers will play on the patio. There are also tables and chairs on the patio for guests. Attendees can also set up chairs in the grassy space surrounding the patio.

Returning bands will include Larry Alexander, Myron Gabbard, and Heath McDaniel. Bands new to the concert series will include JB Duo, Jason & Rebekah Owens, and P’s in a Pod.

“We have so many exceptional artists this year. The talent is just unbelievable,” VanLieu said.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Alcoholic beverages are not permitted to be brought into the park.

In addition to the concerts, the Voice of America MetroPark offers opportunities for many outdoor activities. Walks around the lake, hikes on the cross-country trails and wildlife observations are some of the things that concertgoers can enjoy at the park before the concerts or on any day.

“Last year, the concerts were weather permitting. One thing we are doing differently this year, which is going to be huge, is we are going to host the concert indoors if the weather is not nice. So, we will potentially use the indoor space for concerts. If it’s on our calendar, we will have it rain or shine,” VanLieu said.

“We are doing it right on the back patio, so it’s a beautiful setting.”

MetroParks has previously held the Hump Day Concert Series at VOA. This is the second year for Summer Session at The Lodge at VOA.

“Last year it went really well, and we had a huge turnout. People can purchase alcohol or drinks out on the lawn. We have snacks, food and different options for guests, so if people want to bring their families, and their dogs, and sit outside, and enjoy the music, it’s a great family event, and there’s a lot to do,” said VanLieu.

How to go

What: Summer Sessions at The Lodge at VOA

When: Wednesdays from May 1 through July 24 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: The Lodge at VOA, 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester

Cost: Free admission and free parking. Food and beverages are available for purchase.

More info: www.voalodge.com. The event is rain or shine.

Summer Sessions at The Lodge at VOA Concert Line Up

May 1: JB Duo

May 8: Jeannine Groh Trio

May 15: P’s in a Pod

May 22: Missin’ KHaus

May 29: 2 Trak Radio

June 5: Carl Shepard

June 12: Jason & Rebekah Owens

June 19: DeBray Duo

June 26: Matt Tolentino

July 3: Lanny White

July 10: Larry Alexander

July 17: Myron Gabbard

July 24: Heath McDaniel