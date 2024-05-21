Middletown Memorial Day parade, ceremony a ‘special day’ in city

The Memorial Day Parade will kick off the events at 10 a.m., traveling from Smith Park, down Verity Parkway, to Woodside Cemetery. More than 50 community organizations will participate in the parade in 2024. Middletown resident and veteran Paul Lloyd Hannah will serve as the Grand Marshal. Hannah is a retired Petty Officer Second Class in the United States Navy Seabees, serving during the Vietnam War from 1969 to 1970. He is currently the commander of the Middletown Honor Guard.

Woodside Cemetery will once again host the Memorial Day ceremony at 11:30 a.m., which will be emceed in 2024 by Middletown Communications Manager Clayton Castle. U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson will give the ceremony address. In addition, there will be several performers of patriotic songs, Taps, a wreath-laying, and a flag presentation.

For more information, go to the Middletown Ohio Events Facebook page.