Middletown Council wants pause on flood rate reassessment

Under state law, conservancy districts cannot reappraise flood protection more frequently than every 6 years. This reappraisal is what the MCD is considering pausing.

Additionally, the MCD board of directors annually assigns the rate at which assessments are charged. These rates are approved by the Conservancy Court.

Hamilton council members have spoken at two Middletown Council meetings, including Monday’s special meeting, and asked for support in opposing the higher assessments.

While Middletown has not developed the areas along the river like the resurgence in Hamilton, 4,012 properties are affected including much in the city’s south end, Main Street in the city’s historic neighborhood, the businesses district downtown, the airport and property owners off Tytus Avenue in the Lakeside neighborhood, according to mapping and city council.

With the propose increased assessment, the Middletown yearly assessments total would increase from $763,360 to $1,312,980. Of that, the city payment will go from $278,759 to $479,466 and non government assessments from $287,306 to $494,165, according to city officials.

Council member Steven West said he has been contacted by a handful of residents who say “100 percent this not good for my community.”

He said “it’s unreasonable” and having a “domino effect” after property tax increases from the recent state-mandated revaluation process. The MCD reassessment will affect future growth in Middletown, not just Hamilton, he said.

Of the $763,360 in assessments paid yearly by properties within Middletown’s MCD assessment, residents, businesses and non-governmental organizations are anticipated to pay $287,305 of that.

The city of Middletown is paying $278,759 yearly in assessments with the remaining balance of $197,295 being paid by by Butler County for properties within the city limits. An additional $21,600 in delinquent assessments are owed by property owners, and these delinquencies collect interest. That brings the total of $784,961 that will be owed this year under the current rate, including delinquencies, according to city officials.

Council member Zack Ferrell said the river affects all of Middletown, not just the people along the watershed. He said the people getting hit with the assessment are small businesses and property owners who don’t have the means to pay more.

“You can’t just put this on the most vulnerable members of society. That’s the opposite of what the government is supposed to do,” Ferrell said. “It is more than unfortunate and it is more than unfair,” he said.

Council member Paul Horn pointed to the exact areas hit by the reassessment as ones the city wants to revitalize.

“We are trying to revitalize downtown Middletown ... now how much more difficult is it going to be?” Horn said. “In addition, this is the history of Middletown. A lot of those houses are 100 or 200 years old. They are the foundation of this city. Yes, those people who live there can probably afford it, but it gets to a point when is it too much.”

Council member Jennifer Carter lives in the affected area. She said wants to hear a solution.

Mayor Elizabeth Slamka noted the importance of keeping the city safe from flood water and the good work MCD does and Middletown is not affected as much as Hamilton right now.

“However, I don’t think necessarily that is the point,” she said, noting a look at all the people who benefit is needed.

The mayor added even if the assessment was just “a couple dollars for everyone” a study of new funding steams is needed.

‘I think it is fair to look at disbursing this among all of us who benefit, and it is timely,” Slamka said.

The mayor said a letter would be sent to MCD, specifically asking for a total pause in the reassessment.

“It sounds like what we are asking for and what we would like to see as well is a full pause of this for at least two years where we can have a diverse group of all the parties involved come together to take a look at the possibilities moving forward. We want to pause at the 2012 assessment. Again a full pause, not a partial,” Slamka said.

Last week MaryLynn Lodor, MCD general manger, told this news agency she would recommend a partial pause in the process to the three-member MCD board of directors on Friday when they hold a special meeting in Hamilton City Council Chambers, 345 High St. That will start with a 4 p.m. work session and a 5 p.m. board meeting. The meeting will be streamed live on the Journal-News and TVHamilton Facebook pages.