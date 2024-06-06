Liberty Center area draws another national chain: Area’s first Outback restaurant

The increasingly busy, multi-lane roadway — which also serves as the border between Liberty and West Chester townships next to Interstate 75 — will see Outback Steakhouse open its first Butler County restaurant on Aug. 13, company officials told the Journal-News.

The popular eatery’s premiere comes in the wake of other national restaurants and business openings along Liberty Way, including Shake Shack, Torchy’s Tacos, Costco and the scheduled opening next year of Wawa.

>> VIDEO & STORY: Region’s 1st Shake Shack opens to big crowd in Liberty Twp.

Elizabeth Daly, a spokeswoman for the Tampa, Florida-based Outback Steakhouse, which has more than 1,000 locations in 22 nations besides America, said the decision for picking their latest location was an easy one.

“It’s a great area as one of the largest and fastest-growing areas in the state,” said Daly.

She said the 4,694 square-foot, Australian-themed restaurant, which sits on the West Chester Twp. side of the road and recently saw the completion of its exterior and signage, will bring about 100 new jobs to the area.

“Hiring is underway, and we are accepting applications for all positions at the restaurant.”

The $350 million Liberty Center, located across the street, opened in 2015 and is the largest retail and residential mixed-use development in Liberty Twp.’s history.

On the other side of the Liberty Way and I-75 interchange — about a quarter of a mile east from Liberty Center — saw in November 2022 the opening of Butler County’s first Costco.

Liberty Twp. Trustee Todd Minniear said the booming growth, which will also see the construction start later this month of a Wawa gas/restaurant/retail outlet a half-mile west on Liberty Way, “is all adding tremendous value and benefit to living in our community and importantly is drawing many people to spend money in our township.”

With the coming addition of Outback Steakhouse — combined with other already popular upscale restaurants in Liberty Center — Minniear said “Liberty Way has become the premier destination for dining in southwest Ohio.”