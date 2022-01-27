Leasing dump trucks expected to save $300K for City of Monroe

The city can lease the trucks for $168,925 per year or $844,625 for five years, he said. Purchasing one truck this year would cost the city $213,224, and based off a 5% increase every year, the city would spend $1,178,197 to purchase five trucks over five years.

The benefits of leasing, according to Morton, include replacing multiple trucks at one time, trucks hold a higher value when traded in at the five-seven year period that drives down the payment on new trucks, and maintenance costs of the trucks remain low because they’re maintained within the warranty.

In other news:

Three Monroe patrol officers were sworn-in Tuesday night by Law Director Philip Callahan. The new officers: Zachary Bryan, a Wright State University graduate who worked as a Monroe dispatcher, then worked for the Lexington (Ky.) Police Department; Matthew Buddo, a Butler Tech graduate who worked for the Trotwood Police Department and the Lebanon Correctional Institution; and Michael Willis, a Miami University graduate who worked for the Fairfield Twp. Police Department.