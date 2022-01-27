Leasing dump trucks expected to save $300K for City of Monroe

By leasing five dump trucks for five years, instead of buying one truck every year for the next five years, the city of Monroe hopes to save about $300,000, said Public Works Director Gary Morton.
He made a presentation during Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, then the seven-person council unanimously approved the emergency legislation authorizing City Manager Bill Brock to enter into a lease agreement with Enterprise Fleet Management for the lease of five Western Star dump trucks outfitted with snow plow equipment.
Morton said the city will trade in five of its oldest trucks when the new trucks are delivered.
The leasing program allows the city to purchase these five trucks with equal payments. Also, Morton said, by leasing the trucks, the city is taking advantage of better trade values of its older trucks.
Morton said six months ago, the city received a quote to purchase a dump truck for $187,382. But since June 17, the price jumped to $213,224, or 13%, he told council.
The city can lease the trucks for $168,925 per year or $844,625 for five years, he said. Purchasing one truck this year would cost the city $213,224, and based off a 5% increase every year, the city would spend $1,178,197 to purchase five trucks over five years.
The benefits of leasing, according to Morton, include replacing multiple trucks at one time, trucks hold a higher value when traded in at the five-seven year period that drives down the payment on new trucks, and maintenance costs of the trucks remain low because they’re maintained within the warranty.
In other news:
Three Monroe patrol officers were sworn-in Tuesday night by Law Director Philip Callahan. The new officers: Zachary Bryan, a Wright State University graduate who worked as a Monroe dispatcher, then worked for the Lexington (Ky.) Police Department; Matthew Buddo, a Butler Tech graduate who worked for the Trotwood Police Department and the Lebanon Correctional Institution; and Michael Willis, a Miami University graduate who worked for the Fairfield Twp. Police Department.
