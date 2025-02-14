Lane Libraries building a branch in Fairfield Twp.

It will be built by HGC Construction at a cost of $12 million, utilizing a mass timber structural system that allows for more wood than a traditional build, said Tony Rawe, lead architect.

“The wood really helps warm up the interior of the building,” Rawe said.

The two-wing, single-story building will have outdoor programming space under one of the wings. Planned for that area on a back wall is a piece of art with butterflies, birds, bees and other pollinators to tie it into the landscape. A sculpture is under consideration for the building’s entrance.

“The facility is unique in that it tries to take advantage of the slope of the site,’’ Rawe said. “You move through the building and go up several levels as you move through it.”

Inspiration for the design comes from the landscape. The color palette is earth tones with pops of color Rawe likened to wildflowers.

Reading nooks are built along the slopes. Some will accommodate two or three people; others as many as six to eight.

There will be separate areas for children, teens, and adults, a large meeting room that could accommodate 50-60 people, along with separate breakout space and individual rooms in the adult area.

A story stair is situated between the children’s and teen areas and has room for 40, with a curtain around it.

The project has been in the works for several years, with the library purchasing the land from the township in mid-2023, said Carrie Mancuso, library spokeswoman.

“Fairfield Twp. and that area is a growing community. We’ve had a lot of use by township residents and a request for service. This was a good place to expand,” Mancuso said.

“We see a great need for a community center for people to gather, or study, or take a business call in a quiet setting. This will allow a variety of spaces for students to study, groups of friends to meet or tutoring to take place.”

Library board member Chuck Goins – who is also the township’s assistant administrator – sat in on design meetings. He credited the architects’ and library staffs’ professionalism, care and thoughtfulness with designing a library that will be well-used by the community.

“This library will be not only a state-of-the-art facility but also a warm, inviting space that truly meets the needs our community,” Goins said.

“Their commitment to education and public resources will leave a lasting impact on Fairfield Twp.”

Trustee Shannon Hartkemeyer is pleased the library chose in expand in the township.

“Libraries are not what they were 50 years go. It’s contemporary. I love how they have that outside area and public art,’’ Hartkemeyer said.

“This library is an excellent fit for the neighborhood. We’re thrilled to have the Lane Public Library a part of community.’’