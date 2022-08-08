Lakota board member Boddy and lawyer blast coming motion changing visitation policy

Boddy, who campaigned on a platform opposing alleged Critical Race Theory (CRT) teachings and proclaiming opposition to alleged LGBQT class lessons, has accused Lakota of incorporating CRT lessons into parts of curricula.

The first-time office holder is also now the focus of a signature petition drive to have a local judge rule to remove Boddy from her elected office.

The new district resolution amending current visitor policies states: “The Board of Education welcomes and encourages visits to school by parents, other adult residents of the community and interested educators. But in order for the educational program to continue undisturbed when visitors are present and to prevent the intrusion of disruptive persons into the schools, it is necessary to invoke visitor controls.”

The proposal is targeted at Boddy, claimed her attorney Robert Croskery, who last month issued a letter to Lakota officials — with a deadline of Aug. 10 — ordering them to revoke their previous actions limiting Boddy’s access in schools by that date.

Boddy, wrote Croskery, will not be deterred by any emergency motion attempt to change district visitation policy.

“The ‘emergency’ is apparently that Darbi Boddy, a board member elected on the agenda that parents should know and have input on such controversial issues as Critical Race Theory and transgenderism in the classroom, will apparently continue to carry out her duties and unobtrusively observe, and report to parents, her observations.”

“The motion would amend a visitor’s policy to state that a board member cannot make official visits to a Lakota school; that the only ‘official visits’ are those to attend board meetings. The proposal would effectively gut a board member’s ability to evaluate the atmosphere and teachings in the schools without it being filtered through others,” said Croskery.

Lakota officials have contended repeatedly that CRT is not taught to the district’s 17,000 students and that other issues brought up by Boddy refer to state-mandated Social Emotional Learning (SEL) curricula for Ohio’s public schools.

Lakota Spokeswoman Betsy Fuller responded: “The proposed changes are meant to clarify the language in policy 9150 (visitation rules) — a board policy that has been in place since 2013.

Boddy’s colleagues on the school board, nor Lakota Superintendent Matt Miller, responded to messages Sunday evening seeking their individual reactions to the statements by Boddy or her attorney.

“The proposed amendment to (school visitation) policy, if passed, encroaches on the freedoms granted by the Ohio Constitution and violates the rights of the voters who elected me,’ Boddy said.

“As an elected official of the school board, I have the right — and duty — to carry out the wishes of those who elected me by procuring a true, unfiltered picture of what is going on in our public schools. The motion presents the clear question: What is Lakota trying to hide from its parents?”

The Lakota school board next meets at 6:30 p.m. today at Plains Junior School at 5500 Princeton Road in Liberty Twp. and the meeting is also available for online viewing via a ZOOM link on Lakota’s website.