Lakota board member accused of unauthorized visits to schools
Lakota board member accused of unauthorized visits to schools

Lakota Schools district officials said recent visits by school board member Darbi Boddy to two schools were unauthorized and criticized her for walking in hallways and being outside of classrooms without an escort of the principal or another school building administrator. Boddy was recently censured by fellow board members and also asked by them to resign from Lakota's governing board. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Updated 9 minutes ago

A Lakota Local Schools board member is accused by district officials of making unauthorized visits to school buildings and roaming hallways.

Lakota School district officials released a statement accusing Lakota Board of Education member Darbi Boddy of violating building visitor policy by not waiting for a school principal to escort her through the schools.

Lakota officials said such actions are unauthorized for any school building visitor, including a publicly elected member of the school system’s governing board.

In a statement on its district website, Lakota officials said Boddy’s behavior Wednesday alarmed some teachers and was disruptive to the school day.

“Staff at both schools were understandably alarmed at Mrs. Boddy’s unannounced appearance outside of their classrooms. Some staff later expressed discomfort in seeing an unescorted visitor in the building,” wrote Lakota officials.

Boddy was recently censured by fellow members, who also voted 4-0 calling for her to resign. The first-year board member has had numerous clashes with district officials — and fellow board members — since taking office in January.

“Lakota Board Member Darbi Boddy blatantly disregarded board policy … and its administrative guidelines, which requires all school board members give prior notice to a school’s principal before visiting any building.”

“She entered two of our schools unannounced and, against the request of our office staff to wait for the principal, proceeded to exit the main office and walk the hallways of the schools. Upon learning that Mrs. Boddy was walking their hallways, each principal immediately notified our superintendent and then accompanied her for the remainder of her visit,” the statement read.

“We are disappointed in Mrs. Boddy’s actions. We will not tolerate behavior that violates our policies and procedures, especially where it interrupts the learning process for our students and contributes to an uncomfortable work environment for our staff,” officials said.

Boddy did not immediately respond to requests to comment but on her Facebook page she had recently written: “I fully understand this is not traditionally what board members have done, but I would like to think that any awkwardness involved will soon give way to the virtues of this kind of attention and effort.”

“I want to thank the teachers and principals that I met today on my walk through some of the buildings,” Boddy wrote.

“As a lot of you know I have been and will continue to come through, in an effort to better understand the culture and the learning environment at Lakota.”

Boddy visited Lakota East High School and Liberty Early Childhood Center in Liberty Twp.

Former Lakota school board member Sandy Wheatley described Boddy’s actions as “inexcusable.”

“Board members have always visited buildings. They read to kids, they eat lunch with kids, they visit an interesting class … but they never do any of those things without following board protocol and having the permission of the principal on timing etc.,” Wheatley said.

“Think about walking into an elementary building unattended and it happens to be a testing day. Or what about sticking your head into a classroom where a teacher has been working all year to create an environment that works for the child in her class with autism. All that is turned upside down in an instant for a child,” she said.

“Mrs. Boddy has no regard for anyone but herself.”

