Lakota 6th-grader organizes snack drive for overseas troops, including his father

“Instead of must sending food supplies for Christmas to my husband, we decided to send them to everyone,” she said, and so “Operation Overseas: Treats for Troops” was launched with staffers at Independence helping with donations and collection.

Lakota Independence Elementary 6th grader Trevor Earnest's father, who is stationed in Afghanistan, passed on the holiday wishes of his fellow troops for snacks from home. The 12-year-old Trevor went to work and helped organize donations that sent 30 boxes of snacks to his father and fellow military personnel. (Provided Photo\Journal-News)

Independence School Counselor Kelly Carstens lent a hand and marveled at the 12-year-old Trevor’s passion for organizing the project.

“This was a self-initiated project. He (Trevor) is very close to his family and very dedicated to helping others,” said Carstens.

The Clermont County-based Yellow Ribbon Support group supplied the Christmas stockings and paid for shipping the 30 boxes of snacks to Afghanistan.

Trevor said the project needed to be done because it not only gave his father and fellow Air Force personnel some holiday goodies but also reminded those living here of the important work being done by U.S. military overseas.

“I was surprised how many people didn’t know we still had troops in Afghanistan, so that is part of the reason why I started this donation thing.”

“We asked my Dad to ask everyone what they wanted so we could make a list … so we could send it over,” he said in video posted on the Lakota website. “So we created fliers and set it (collections) up.”

“If they (troops) got everything from just the government and never from people at home they might think everybody has forgotten them,” he said.