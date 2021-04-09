Krispy Kreme closer, new Hamilton murals unveiled and more: 5 uplifting Butler County stories to help you finish the week

A spokeswoman for the business said no opening day has been announced for the location at the Tylersville Pointe shopping center, 7783 Tylersville Road.

The doughnut shop was built from the ground up on a 30,753 square-foot outlot at the Tylersville Pointe shopping center. FRONTIER Building oversaw the development of the 3,596 square-foot-project that includes a drive-through and 27 parking spaces.

This time, Middletown Schools using billboards for positive messages

For the first time Middletown Schools are using billboards along Interstate 75 for thank you messaging ads and solicitations for kindergarten registration. The new strategy is the latest in a series of a higher-profile messages designed to boost community support of the city schools. (Provided Photo\Journal-News)

While the coronavirus has disrupted schools across the region, Middletown’s district has also used the pandemic to try out some more high-profile advertising and outreach messaging including most recently two billboards along a major highway.

Middletown Schools has used a billboard lease agreement with Atrium Medical Center to recently include advertisements for kindergarten registration.

The billboard is visible from southbound Interstate 75 near the Middletown and SR 122 exit.

And last month a parents’ organization at Creekview Elementary arranged for some donated electronic messaging to flash on a billboard for I-75 south-bound drivers near the Monroe and Ohio 63 praising their school building community.

Surgeon credits Butler County upbringing for magazine naming him among ‘Best Doctors’

Dr. Timothy Pringle, a 1986 Monroe High School graduate, was named one of the Best Doctors in Collin (Texas) County by the editors of D Magazine. SUBMITTED PHOTO.

When Timothy Pringle was a student at Monroe High School, he had a bad sinus infection, so his mother took him to a highly respected specialist.

Now 35 years later, Pringle remembers the exchange. He said the doctor never consulted with him and stuck his head in the door of the examination room and said: “Book ‘em.”

Pringle had nose surgery and when there were complications, the doctor was upset because he had to do a follow-up examination, Pringle said.

Now a board-certified endovascular surgeon in Carrollton, Texas, Pringle, 53, uses that experience with his doctor to direct his interactions with his patients.

City manager: $31.3 million Middletown paving project will ‘transform our community’

Rusmar Court in Middletown is one of the roads on the list to be repaved as part of a $31.3 million project. Scott Wright, a longtime resident on the street, complained about the conditions of the road during Tuesday's council meeting and he was delighted when told the street will be repaved. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

For years, Middletown residents have voiced their displeasure with the condition of the roads.

In November, they approved a 0.25 percent, 10-year income tax levy that will generate $31.3 million designated for street paving.

On Tuesday night, council members unanimously passed emergency legislation to allow a Cincinnati-based paving company to begin repairing more than 150 lane miles in the city.

The paving project will “transform our community,” said City Manager Jim Palenick.

4 new StreetSpark murals to be unveiled in Hamilton this summer: What they’ll be

StreetSpark design by Anissa Pulcheon.

StreetSpark will introduce four new mural projects to the streets of Hamilton this summer as a way to connect residents, businesses, and visitors with the arts.

“The art and culture of any community is incredibly reflective of the people that it represents, the values of a city, and for the community as a whole, but street art takes things one step further” said Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director of the Fitton Center for Creative Arts.

StreetSpark, in its sixth year, is a partnership between the Fitton Center for Creative Arts, the City of Hamilton, and the Hamilton Community Foundation.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Middletown native stars in NCAA championship game, helps Baylor to first basketball title

Baylor guard MaCio Teague celebrates on the court after the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

A former Middletown student, whose parents played basketball for the Middies, played a key role in Baylor University’s upset on previously undefeated Gonzaga on Monday night in the NCAA men’s basketball championship game.

MaCio Teague, 23, a senior at Baylor, scored 19 points in the 86-70 win in Indianapolis, the first men’s basketball title in school history.

Teague’s father, Sean, and mother, Barbara (Brooks) Teague, played for the Middies, as did his older brother.

“It was inevitable he would be a good player,” said Kee Edwards, principal at Miller Ridge Elementary and MaCio’s second-grade teacher at Taft Elementary.

