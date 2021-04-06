Butler County’s first Krispy Kreme closer to opening with building finished

Tylersville Pointe has 8,000 square feet to the east side of Big Lots, which allowed the chain to carry out its new “Store of the Future” format, according to Bill Mees, director of development for Midland Atlantic, which purchased the shopping center in 2018.

The Twin Dragon restaurant next door to Big Lots got a full facelift and a new Ross Dress for Less department store moved into a newly constructed space next door, according to marketing material for the site.

The plaza also added Krispy Kreme location in an outlot between Taco Bell and First Financial Bank.

Tylersville Pointe, formerly known as Kingsgate Plaza, had been under the same ownership for about 30 years before Midland Atlantic purchased it in 2018, Mees said.