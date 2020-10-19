Kettering woman pleads guilty to charges in $287K embezzlement

McGaughey was office manager and bookkeeper for Nelson & Associates, a family business established 33 years ago and employing more than 50 people, according to the owner.

McGaughey’s plea hearing had been delayed after she tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized earlier this month, according to court records.

No sentencing date was set Monday, but Peeler ordered the sentencing hearing to be held by the end of November.

That was earlier than sought by her lawyer, Jason Cavinder, who asked she be allowed to remain free through the holidays so she could enjoy it with family and he would have time to prepare “significant mitigating information” that could sway the judge from sentencing her to prison or as extensive a term.

McGaughey remained free on a $25,000 bond, pending her sentencing.