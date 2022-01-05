Juvenile allegedly assaulted at Fairfield bowling alley

Fairfield police said they have identified the woman who allegedly assaulted a juvenile last week at a local bowling alley.
According to police, a juvenile at Rollhouse Entertainment, 5181 Dixie Highway, had been reportedly assaulted by an unknown woman. The incident was reported at 11:08 p.m. on Dec. 29 by a bowling alley employee.
“The juvenile was punched in the face and had a drink thrown on them,” according to the police report.
Fairfield police spokeswoman Sgt. Becky Ervin said there was a “verbal exchange and then the assault” occurred. The woman in question has been identified.
Anyone with additional information should call officer John Vinskey Fairfield Police Department at 513-829-8201, ext. 6031.
