Juvenile allegedly assaulted at Fairfield bowling alley

Fairfield police have identified this person who allegedly assaulted a juvenile at Rollhouse Entertainment, a bowling alley on Dixie Highway. PROVIDED
Crime & Law
53 minutes ago

Fairfield police said they have identified the woman who allegedly assaulted a juvenile last week at a local bowling alley.

According to police, a juvenile at Rollhouse Entertainment, 5181 Dixie Highway, had been reportedly assaulted by an unknown woman. The incident was reported at 11:08 p.m. on Dec. 29 by a bowling alley employee.

“The juvenile was punched in the face and had a drink thrown on them,” according to the police report.

Fairfield police spokeswoman Sgt. Becky Ervin said there was a “verbal exchange and then the assault” occurred. The woman in question has been identified.

Anyone with additional information should call officer John Vinskey Fairfield Police Department at 513-829-8201, ext. 6031.

