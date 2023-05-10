Judge sentences Miami University employee who stole $90K by misusing credit card

HAMILTON — A former Miami University employee, who admitted to stealing more than $90,000 from the university by misusing a credit card for personal purchases, faced up to 12 months in jail for the fifth-degree felony.
Instead, Butler County Common Pleas Judge Greg Howard sentenced Donna Bradley (aka Donna Hensley), 59, of Middletown, to three years of community control as long as she made restitution to the university. Her attorney, David Albrecht, said he has the money in a trust fund and would make the restitution of $81,368.99.
When Howard asked Bradley if she wanted to address the court, she said: “I apologize. I don’t have any excuse. Poor judgment.”
Bradley worked for the university from November 1999 until she resigned Dec. 15, 2021, amid university and criminal investigations into unauthorized purchases made by her from a university account, according to MU officials.
At the time of her resignation, Bradley was employed as the assistant to the dean of the Miami Regionals, according to Ashlea Jones, a Miami University spokeswoman.
Specifically, between October 2016 through Dec.1, 2021, Bradley stole approximately $91,266.67 from Miami University via unlawful credit card purchases, according to Assistant Butler County Prosecutor Garrett Baker.
In late 2021, the university’s internal audit department discovered Bradley had falsified receipts and provided misleading statements on her expense reports in an attempt to cover up the theft, according to prosecutors.
Baker praised the work by the university’s chief audit officer who uncovered he theft. He said the case was a difficult one because Bradley was falsifying expense reports and signing off on them as well as performing the credit card misuse.
Items purchased by Bradley with the university’s credit card included a massage recliner, items at Walmart, trips to Destin and Miami in Florida, Apple watches, iPads and $1,000 for a birthday party at Topgolf, Baker said.
