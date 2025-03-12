Judge denies furlough request for jailed defendant to attend mother’s funeral

“I’m very sorry for your loss. I don’t know if there’s any possible way to get that done,” said the judge, before explaining the multi-step and logistically involved process for the temporary release. “With the short timeframe today, I just don’t see how it’s going to be possible.”

Sullivan was indicted in December for the Aug. 13 fatal crash that killed 64-year-old Hue Nguyen, a Franklin woman. He has been charged with four felonies: involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, possession of cocaine and failure to comply with an order or signal of police. Bond is set at $200,000, and he’s also being held on a probation violation and failure to appear warrant, according to jail records.

Heile continued the pretrial hearing for March 25, but warned Sullivan’s attorney her trial schedule “is filling up.”

Sullivan was driving west on Ohio 129 in the eastbound lanes when his vehicle crashed head-on into Nguyen, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office crash report.

Nguyen, a nail technician at True Nails in Hamilton, was traveling from her Franklin home to Hamilton at the time of the accident, sheriff’s officer investigators reported. She died of her injuries on Oct. 7.

Investigators and prosecutors say Sullivan was pulled over for a traffic violation on Ohio 129 then fled. He drove on the wrong side of the state route and his vehicle struck Nguyen’s vehicle near the intersection at Interstate 75.

Cocaine was found in Sullivan’s vehicle, according to police.