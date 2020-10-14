Judge: Alleged 2nd victim in area priest’s rape case can testify, for now

Pridemore said both boys were under the age of 13 when the alleged abuse occurred, and Drew groomed and abused both boys in similar ways. Pridemore argued the second alleged victim’s testimony should fall under the category of “character evidence” because Drew’s behavior was all part of “one big plan” to groom and abuse children.

Drew’s defense attorney, Brandon Moermond, said the state shouldn’t be able to include the other alleged victim because it’s not the same case.

Moermond also argued the state should not be allowed to include testimony of witnesses who claimed Drew made them uncomfortable by rubbing their shoulders and texting them.

Although Ghiz ruled Tuesday the alleged second victim can testify, she said this could change after she reviews additional records.

Drew’s trial is scheduled for April 26 and could take up to two weeks. Drew is being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $5 million bond.

Drew’s complete career history is as follows, per the archdiocese. Some assignments overlap.