Journal-News wins state journalism awards

BUTLER COUNTY ― Two Journal-News reporters and a photojournalist have won state-level awards in the Society of Professional Journalists’ Ohio’s Best Journalism Contest, including two first-place awards.
The Journal-News competes in categories against other newspapers with up to 60,000 subscribers. The awards won include:
- Denise Callahan: Best deadline reporting: First place for coverage of West Chester trustee Lee Wong sharing his personal story at a board meeting a week after eight people, six of them Asian women, were gunned down at spas in the Atlanta area in 2021.
- Nick Graham: Best of show: Best photographer in Ohio: Second place for multiple local photos.
- Michael Pitman: Best explanatory journalism: First place for his coverage of the City of Fairfield enduring a firefighter shortage, highlighting steps the department would take to fill roles.
“These veteran journalists have years of experience that guide their strong storytelling and insight,” said Journal-News Editor Mandy Gambrell. “The awards aren’t easy to win and I am proud of the Journal-News team.”
The Journal-News’ sister newspaper, The Dayton Daily News, received six first-place awards and eight second-place awards in the SPJ Ohio contest. The DDN competes in the Ohio’s Best Journalism Contest in the large circulation print category (60,000 or greater).
In the high-level “best of show” section, investigative reporter Josh Sweigart won SPJ’s Emil Dansker Award as the best reporter in Ohio. Sweigart produced multiple investigations tracking use of taxpayer dollars, including key stories revealing problems with COVID-19 rental assistance funding.
The sports staff, led by editor John Boyle, swept the “best special section” category, claiming first place for the Buckeyes Extra section and second place for the Flyer Connection sections. Regular sports freelance reporter Jeff Gilbert was named the best freelance writer in the state contest.
In more specialized categories, reporter Lynn Hulsey won first place for business/consumer reporting, and Kaitlin Schroeder won first place for science/medical/health care reporting.
Judges praised Hulsey’s “consistent writing style” and “relatable photography and solid infographics.” Schroeder’s article “Ohioans urged to get mental health care during pandemic” was singled out by judges as “comprehensive, helpful, pointed.”
Also for Cox First Media, Copy Desk Editor Sharyn Boyle won second place for the best Page 1 design in Ohio.
All of the award winners are part of Cox First Media and have content that routinely appears in the Journal-News and includes Butler and Warren county coverage.
About the Author