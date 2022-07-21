Journal-News wins state journalism awards

In the high-level “best of show” section, investigative reporter Josh Sweigart won SPJ’s Emil Dansker Award as the best reporter in Ohio. Sweigart produced multiple investigations tracking use of taxpayer dollars, including key stories revealing problems with COVID-19 rental assistance funding.

The sports staff, led by editor John Boyle, swept the “best special section” category, claiming first place for the Buckeyes Extra section and second place for the Flyer Connection sections. Regular sports freelance reporter Jeff Gilbert was named the best freelance writer in the state contest.

In more specialized categories, reporter Lynn Hulsey won first place for business/consumer reporting, and Kaitlin Schroeder won first place for science/medical/health care reporting.

Judges praised Hulsey’s “consistent writing style” and “relatable photography and solid infographics.” Schroeder’s article “Ohioans urged to get mental health care during pandemic” was singled out by judges as “comprehensive, helpful, pointed.”

Also for Cox First Media, Copy Desk Editor Sharyn Boyle won second place for the best Page 1 design in Ohio.

All of the award winners are part of Cox First Media and have content that routinely appears in the Journal-News and includes Butler and Warren county coverage.