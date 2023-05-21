Journal-News, Fitton Center team up for free digital literacy class

“So we’re really excited about this opportunity to partner with the Journal-News ― they have been strong partners with the Fitton Center for many years ― to make our tech studio available to bring in people from all walks of life, all backgrounds, and have had different engagements with technology for some instruction, some refreshers of how to how to engage digitally with media, and most particularly the Journal-News,” he said. “So, it’s an exciting opportunity, I think, for all partnerships.”

The free June 1 tech class is being made possible as the Fitton Center has recently invested in reopening its technology center focusing on digital art and digital art creation. It’s hosting its first-ever Digital Art Summer Camp in June with the help from NetJets, a Columbus-headquartered company devoted to private air travel that donated 10 refurbished iPads campers will use to create their artwork.

Participants are encouraged to bring their smartphone, tablet, or laptop to follow along, or, for those who don’t have their own device, people can use one of the iPads at the Fitton Center.

The course, named “Digital tools and your local news: How to use the Journal-News online” ― will help people sharpen their digital skills and learn how to unlock the digital benefits of their newspaper subscription with the free class, which will discuss ways the subscription gives them the most immediate, timely access to the news as it happens every day. The class will also show participants how to get the most from the ePaper, email newsletters and the Journal-News websites.

There will be two sessions on June 1 ― 10 and 10:30 a.m. ― at the Fitton Center, 101 S. Monument Ave., and each session will be limited to the first 20 registrants. Register for the event online at fittoncenter.org/special-events or call the Fitton Center at (513) 863-8873.

DIGITAL ART CLASS AT THE FITTON CENTER

The Fitton Center, 101 S. Monument Ave., is offering a Digital Art Sumer Camp from 1 to 4 p.m. on June 26 to 30 for ages 12 to 16. For more information on the camp, visit www.fittoncenter.org/summer-camps/teen.