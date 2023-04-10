How to access the ePaper

You can access it directly at epaper.journal-news.com

From the website:

It’s easy to access the ePaper on Journal-News.com. Once you are logged in, the ePaper is an option in the Log In window. Simply click the ePaper link to be taken to today’s ePaper.

Also, below the log in box on the website there is always a direct link to the day’s ePaper as well. Click the READ NOW blue box to be directed to the ePaper.

From the ePaper app:

Download the Journal-News ePaper app from the Google Play Store or from Apple.

Apple Store

Download the JN ePaper app

Google Play Store

Download JN ePaper app

Launching this app will immediately display today’s ePaper. For more information on how to navigate the ePaper, click here.

If you have questions about how to use any of our digital products, please check out the articles in this document. If you still have questions, feel free to contact us at customercare@journal-news.com or call us at 1-877-267-0018.