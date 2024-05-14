Creating a free account with Journal-News

You can support this work by subscribing to digital-only or home delivery of the printed paper. Whether you are a long-term sustaining subscriber or joining us for a while to follow a key story, we are grateful for your support.

You can also support this work by creating your free account and logging in to our sites with your email address and password. This helps us understand the audiences we serve so we can continue to improve our content and advertising.

Sharing your email address is protected by our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. You can opt out of receiving communications at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in emails or changing your communication preferences by logging into your account.

We are a part of the history of our region and deeply understand the opportunities and challenges that we face. Our reporting holds elected officials accountable. Our journalists investigate the security of the shared infrastructure that supports our communities and keeps us safe. And we have unmatched coverage of our local economy and the businesses that employ our citizens.

Our mission is to inform the community with fairness and inclusion, and to make sure everyone has access to the information they need. Much of the daily news we report is free to all. We cover elections and voting, and make sure the entire community has access to the detailed coverage of candidates and their policies. Stories that impact your safety—weather conditions, police updates, traffic changes—will always be available.

Thank you for reading the Journal-News and for supporting local journalism.

*Source: Tactician Media, March 2024. Adults 18+ in Clark, Montgomery, Greene, Butler Champaign and Warren Counties.

If you have questions about how to use any of our digital products, please check out the articles in this document. If you still have questions, feel free to contact us at customercare@journal-news.com or call us at 1-877-267-0018.