Jobs alert: Kroger holding hiring events for new Butler County store

Kroger is holding a job fair this week as it prepares to open the new Kyles Station store in Liberty Twp. this fall.
There will be two hiring events, the first from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and another during the same timeframe on Oct. 3 at the Kroger store at 5420 Liberty Fairfield Road in Liberty Twp.
Job seekers are asked to bring a resume and be prepared for an on-site interview. Applicants are asked to wear a facial covering during the interview process.
Erin Rolfes, Kroger’s corporate affairs manager, said officials are hiring for all positions from store managers to baggers but she didn’t give an exact number of employees needed. She said they will also be filling positions for other store locations.
The Cincinnati-based grocer broke ground earlier this year on the long-awaited 124,000-square-foot Kroger Marketplace.
The new store will include a fuel center and serve as the anchor for the 56-acre Kyles Station development, located on Ohio 4 at Kyles Station Road. When the new location opens, it will replace a 57,000-square-foot storefront that Kroger started leasing at 5420 Liberty-Fairfield Road in 1998.