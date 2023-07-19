BreakingNews
Issue 1 drives Butler County to break record for early voting turnout for special election
Butler County Board of Elections officials report voters are turning out in droves to make their voices heard on the sole issue of changing the state’s constitution during early voting for the August special election.

BOE Director Nicole Unzicker told the Journal-News as of early Wednesday around 3,100 voters have cast ballots since early voting began July 11.

“We have had a steady flow of voters during the first week of early voting,” she said. “Looking back at August 2022, during this first week we have surpassed the total amount of early voting for that whole election.”

On Monday, several officeholders with the Butler County Republican Party met at the Board of Elections headquarters on Princeton Road in Hamilton to show unified support in casting “yes” votes on Issue 1. On Tuesday, superstar singer John Legend was canvassing in the City of Cincinnati encouraging “no” votes.

The only question on the ballot asks voters whether the state constitution should be changed, making it harder to make such amendments in the future.

The proposed change would require approval from 60% of voters and that citizen-initiated petitions receive signatures equal to 5% of the voters in the most recent gubernatorial election in all 88 Ohio counties, in order to get on the ballot.

According to Journal-News content partner WCPO-9, Hamilton County is also seeing high voter turnout ahead of the Aug. 8 election day. As of July 17, more than 15,900 have cast an early ballot there, including in-person and mail-in absentee votes. That’s compared to 10,146 for the entire early voting cycle last year, WCPO reports.

