Iron Rose Mercantile opens expanded location in Middletown

She said said her style is “very Nashville-like,” and the space evoked that feeling. Then she went to work transforming it with a artistic friend, painting the walls.

The store features an expanded clothing selection and a large “hat bar” where folks can DYI their own cowboy/boho hats. The hat designing sessions are very popular and with the new location, there is more space to accommodate people and adornments to “build your own hat.”

“I wanted it to be a destination. It is very unique,” Dethlefs said. “From the unique clothing that’s not in larger chain stores, to the hat bar and the decorations and displays, are all hand-picked from flea markets and antique malls. It is different from other boutiques because we repurpose and upcycle display items.”

Friday was the store’s soft opening with a grand opening planned for March 18.

Dethlefs said she is looking forward to being a part of upcoming Middletown merchant events and eventually grow the business with perhaps another location in a few years. There were are plans for pop up musicians and wine tastings for shoppers’ enjoyment.

Soon the Iron Rose will have online presence for ordering, she said.