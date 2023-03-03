Guide: Things to do this weekend

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. To see more or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events.
TODAY
- First Friday @ First Methodist Concert, at 120 S. Broad St., Middletown. Noon to 1 p.m. A reed organ and viola concert of Baroque Music. Free
- First Fridays Concert Series, at Governors Square, corner of Broad Street and Central Avenue, Middletown, 5 to 9 p.m. Music by 4 Low. Bring lawn chairs or blankets.
- Miami Writes Program for New Plays, at Studio 307, Phelps Hall 307, Miami University Hamilton. 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY, AND MARCH 10-11
- Middletown Lyric Theatre present “The Children,” at 1530 Central Ave., Middletown. middletownlyric.org
SATURDAY
- Run the Parks 5k Series, at Voice of America MetroPark, 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp. 10 a.m. to noon. Register at yourmetroparks.net.
- Second Look Saturdays, at Pendleton Art Center, 1105 Central Ave., Middletown, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Music at the Museum, at Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum, 801 S. Patterson Ave., Oxford. 1 to 2 p.m.
- “Book Around Middletown” Shopping Cart Challenge, in downtown Middletown. 3 to 5 p.m. Benefits the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
- Full Moon Hike, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield, 7 p.m. Free but registration required, 513-867-5835
- Country Night Skate, at Goggin Ice Center, Miami University, Oxford, 9:30-11 p.m., for ages 18 and older, 513-529-9800
MARCH 5
- Meet Dr. Al Miller - Holocaust Survivor, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 2 p.m. Free
MARCH 7
- McGuffey House and Museum presents The Language of Dress: The McGuffeys and Hepburns, at Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum, 801 S. Patterson Ave., Oxford. 3 p.m. Free
- Ladies’ Health Night Out & Food Tasting, at Oscar Event Center, Jungle Jim’s, 5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield, 6:30 p.m. Learn about new robotic advancements in women’s health from experts, register at 937-558-3988
- Down Home, Downtown, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by Vernon McIntyre’s Appalachian Grass. Free
MARCH 8
- You Can Make It @ the TEC Lab Makerspace, at Gardner-Harvey Library 125, Miami University Middletown. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Design your own beach bag. Drop in any point during the workshop.
- History at the Movies, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 6 p.m. Screen and discuss “The Witch.” Bring your own popcorn. Free
MARCH 9
- SongFarmers, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free
- Ricardo Averbach and Miami University Symphony Orchestra will perform Mendelssohn Symphony No. 4, at Hall Auditorium, 101 S. Campus Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m.
MARCH 9-11
- Cincinnati International Wine Festival, at Duke Energy Convention Center, Cincinnati on March 10-11 and area restaurants March 9. winefestival.com
MARCH 10
- Armchair Program, at West Chester Twp. Hall, 9113 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester. 7 p.m. Experience the photos and stories of local world travelers. Free
- Sweet Baby James, the Songs of James Taylor, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
MARCH 11
- Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum Founder’s Day celebration, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. Free park admission.
- Girl Scout Cookie Walk & Wine Pairing, at Middletown Art Center, 130 N. Verity Parkway, Middletown, noon to 4 p.m.
- Creativa Convergence, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free
MARCH 13
- Miami Regionals’ Got Talent, at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton. Noon to 3 p.m.
MARCH 14
- Shock Waves: A Multipurpose Tool to Investigate Matter at Extreme Conditions, in Johnston Hall 142, Miami University Middletown. 7 p.m. RSVP to Miami Oh.edu/Regionals/RSVP
- Popular Songs “Sing-Along,” at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free
