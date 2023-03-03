X
Dark Mode Toggle

Guide: Things to do this weekend

News
By
30 minutes ago

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. To see more or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events.

TODAY

  • First Friday @ First Methodist Concert, at 120 S. Broad St., Middletown. Noon to 1 p.m. A reed organ and viola concert of Baroque Music. Free
  • First Fridays Concert Series, at Governors Square, corner of Broad Street and Central Avenue, Middletown, 5 to 9 p.m. Music by 4 Low. Bring lawn chairs or blankets.
  • Miami Writes Program for New Plays, at Studio 307, Phelps Hall 307, Miami University Hamilton. 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, SUNDAY, AND MARCH 10-11

  • Middletown Lyric Theatre present “The Children,” at 1530 Central Ave., Middletown. middletownlyric.org

SATURDAY

  • Run the Parks 5k Series, at Voice of America MetroPark, 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp. 10 a.m. to noon. Register at yourmetroparks.net.
  • Second Look Saturdays, at Pendleton Art Center, 1105 Central Ave., Middletown, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Music at the Museum, at Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum, 801 S. Patterson Ave., Oxford. 1 to 2 p.m.
  • “Book Around Middletown” Shopping Cart Challenge, in downtown Middletown. 3 to 5 p.m. Benefits the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
  • Full Moon Hike, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield, 7 p.m. Free but registration required, 513-867-5835
  • Country Night Skate, at Goggin Ice Center, Miami University, Oxford, 9:30-11 p.m., for ages 18 and older, 513-529-9800

MARCH 5

  • Meet Dr. Al Miller - Holocaust Survivor, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 2 p.m. Free

MARCH 7

  • McGuffey House and Museum presents The Language of Dress: The McGuffeys and Hepburns, at Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum, 801 S. Patterson Ave., Oxford. 3 p.m. Free
  • Ladies’ Health Night Out & Food Tasting, at Oscar Event Center, Jungle Jim’s, 5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield, 6:30 p.m. Learn about new robotic advancements in women’s health from experts, register at 937-558-3988
  • Down Home, Downtown, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by Vernon McIntyre’s Appalachian Grass. Free

MARCH 8

  • You Can Make It @ the TEC Lab Makerspace, at Gardner-Harvey Library 125, Miami University Middletown. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Design your own beach bag. Drop in any point during the workshop.
  • History at the Movies, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 6 p.m. Screen and discuss “The Witch.” Bring your own popcorn. Free

MARCH 9

  • SongFarmers, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free
  • Ricardo Averbach and Miami University Symphony Orchestra will perform Mendelssohn Symphony No. 4, at Hall Auditorium, 101 S. Campus Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m.

MARCH 9-11

  • Cincinnati International Wine Festival, at Duke Energy Convention Center, Cincinnati on March 10-11 and area restaurants March 9. winefestival.com

MARCH 10

  • Armchair Program, at West Chester Twp. Hall, 9113 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester. 7 p.m. Experience the photos and stories of local world travelers. Free
  • Sweet Baby James, the Songs of James Taylor, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

MARCH 11

  • Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum Founder’s Day celebration, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. Free park admission.
  • Girl Scout Cookie Walk & Wine Pairing, at Middletown Art Center, 130 N. Verity Parkway, Middletown, noon to 4 p.m.
  • Creativa Convergence, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free

MARCH 13

  • Miami Regionals’ Got Talent, at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton. Noon to 3 p.m.

MARCH 14

  • Shock Waves: A Multipurpose Tool to Investigate Matter at Extreme Conditions, in Johnston Hall 142, Miami University Middletown. 7 p.m. RSVP to Miami Oh.edu/Regionals/RSVP
  • Popular Songs “Sing-Along,” at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To submit an activity for consideration of publication, or to see an online list, visit journal-news.com/events.

In Other News
1
Police: Traffic stop turns into fatal officer-involved shooting after...
2
State patrol: Middletown man struck and killed on I-75 was walking away...
3
Miami University student group wants ‘morning-after’ birth control...
4
Madison, Middletown, Monroe and Edgewood superintendents: Pandemic...
5
Two brothers charged in Oxford hate crime

About the Author

Follow Amy Burzynski on twitter

Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top