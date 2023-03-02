BreakingNews
Guide to local fish fry events: Butler, Preble and Warren counties
Guide to local fish fry events: Butler, Preble and Warren counties

Lenten fish fry events are planned throughout the region. Here are some local fish fries:

BUTLER COUNTY

  • Liberty Twp.: St. Maximilian Kolbe, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 31 at 5729 Hamilton Mason Road.
  • Hamilton: Queen of Peace, 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 31 at 2550 Millville Ave. Drive-thru only.
  • Middletown: Holy Family Parish/Knights of Columbus, 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays through April 7, at Eagle’s Lodge, 1300 First Ave.
  • Monroe: Our Lady of Sorrows, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Fridays through March 31, at 330 Lebanon St.
  • Shandon: St. Aloysius, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 24, at 3350 Chapel Road.
  • Trenton: Holy Name of Jesus, 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 31, at 222 Hamilton Ave.
  • West Chester Twp.: St. John the Evangelist, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 31, at 9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Road.
  • Middletown: American Legion Post 218, 5 to 7 p.m. March 10, March 24, and April 7, at 116 S. Main St.
  • Fairfield: Fr. Roettele Council 8115 K of C, 5:30 to 8 p.m. March 10 and April 7 at Sacred Heart, 400 Nilles Road.
  • Hamilton: Badin High School, 5 to 8:30 p.m. March 3, at 571 New London Road.
  • Hamilton: St. Ann Hamilton, 5 to 9 p.m. March 31 at 3064 Pleasant Ave.
  • Hamilton: St. Julie Billiart, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 24 in the Fenmont, 229 N. Third St.

PREBLE COUNTY

  • Eaton: Church of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, K of C Council 3698, 5 to 7 p.m., Fridays, March 3-17, at 407 E. Main St.

WARREN COUNTY

  • Lebanon: St. Francis de Sales, 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 31, at 20 DeSales Ave.
  • Mason: St. Susanna Catholic Church, 4:30 to 8 p.m. Fridays through March 31 at 500 Reading Road.
  • Morrow: St. Philip the Apostle - K of C St. Malachy Council 5128, 5 to 7 p.m., Fridays through March 31, at 944 U.S. 22 & 3.

Are you holding a fish fry that was not included in the list? Email the information to amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.

