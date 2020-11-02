Investigation of Middletown police officer shooting now with Warren County prosecutor

Hubbard, 35, received multiple gunshot wounds when eight officers returned fire, according to officials. He was released from University of Cincinnati Medical Center and booked into the Butler County Jail on Sept. 13.

He was held for five days without bond on what local officials called a parole violation and outstanding warrants from Fairfield Municipal Court for allegedly driving without a license and from Hamilton Municipal Court for contempt of court and obstructing official business.

On Sept. 14, Hubbard was video arraigned in Hamilton Municipal Court on new charge of failure to comply with an order or signal of police, which stemmed from an incident in Hamilton on Aug. 26. The next day that charge was withdrawn by the prosecution, according to court records.

Hubbard was released from Butler County Jail on Sept. 18 and is now at the Correctional Receptions Center, were he is being held on an alleged violation of post release control.

Christopher J. Hubbard OHIO DEPARTMENT OF REHABILITATION ANC CORRECTION

Last week Hubbard remained in prison on the post release control violation while the investigation into the August incident continued. He had been released from prison on April 19 on post release control after serving 18 months for having weapons under disability and a drug charge.

The chase and shooting incident is under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Investigation because there are multiple jurisdictions involved. On Friday, Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said BCI has turned the investigation file over to his office and it will now review it.

Steve Irwin, BCO spokesman, said the investigation remains open and more information could be requested by the prosecutor after it is reviewed.

Hubbard was a person of interest in a Hamilton unsolved homicide with the chase and shooting occurred, according to Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit.

Last week, Bucheit said Hubbard remains a person of interest in that investigation, but charges have not been filed.