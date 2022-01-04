Hamburger icon
Investigation continues into allegations against Talawanda school staffer

Oxford Police say their investigation into a female student's allegations of inappropriate touching by a Talawanda Middle School staffer is continuing. The allegations were made by the student in early December and the staffer remains on paid administrative leave, say school officials. (File Photo\Journal-News0
Oxford Police say their investigation into a female student's allegations of inappropriate touching by a Talawanda Middle School staffer is continuing. The allegations were made by the student in early December and the staffer remains on paid administrative leave, say school officials. (File Photo\Journal-News0

News
By , Staff Writer
Updated 3 minutes ago

An investigation into allegations made last month accusing a Talawanda Middle School staffer of inappropriately touching a female student is still on-going, said Oxford Police.

In early December Talawanda Schools spokeswoman Holli Morrish released a statement noting: “On (Dec. 1) a student reported unprofessional behavior from a TMS educator. As a result, an investigation was opened and the employee was placed on paid administrative leave.”

Lt. Lara Fenning of the Oxford Police said Tuesday the department’s investigation into the alleged incident continues.

Fenning declined further comment.

Morrish said Tuesday there were “no new updates regarding the Talawanda Middle School employee.”

“There is still an open investigation. The employee is not at work,” she said.

According to an Oxford Police incident report obtained by the Journal-News, the complaining student’s allegation was made on Dec. 1, initiating a police and Talawanda school district investigation.

Police noted in their initial report they were investigating a claim of sexual misconduct that is alleged to have happened at 1 p.m. Dec. 1 at Talawanda Middle School at 4030 Oxford Reily Road.

“On (Dec. 1) a student reported being touched inappropriately by a member of the school staff,” noted the Oxford police report, which was heavily redacted and did not include and further details regarding the alleged incident.

The Talawanda Schools enroll students from Oxford and surrounding communities near the western border of Butler County.

