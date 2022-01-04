Investigation continues into allegations against Talawanda school staffer

“There is still an open investigation. The employee is not at work,” she said.

According to an Oxford Police incident report obtained by the Journal-News, the complaining student’s allegation was made on Dec. 1, initiating a police and Talawanda school district investigation.

Police noted in their initial report they were investigating a claim of sexual misconduct that is alleged to have happened at 1 p.m. Dec. 1 at Talawanda Middle School at 4030 Oxford Reily Road.

“On (Dec. 1) a student reported being touched inappropriately by a member of the school staff,” noted the Oxford police report, which was heavily redacted and did not include and further details regarding the alleged incident.

The Talawanda Schools enroll students from Oxford and surrounding communities near the western border of Butler County.