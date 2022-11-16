Interchange at Ohio 129 and I-75 in Liberty Twp. to have nightly closings

LIBERTY TWP. — Nightly ramp closures at the Liberty interchange at Ohio 129 and I-75 will begin Friday. Work crews will be removing asphalt and installing underpass lighting.
All closures will be from 10 a.m. to 6 a.m. Work is contingent on the weather.
The ramps from Liberty Way to I-75 North and I-75 North to Ohio 129 West will close Friday. In addition, the ramp from Ohio 129 East to I-75 North will close nightly from Sunday through Tuesday.
Motorists are encouraged to plan their routes accordingly and avoid the construction zone entirely.
For more information, go to www.bceo.org.
