In their words: Class of 2020 graduates describe pain, aftermath of losing special moments in Butler County

“It was definitely a blow. Everything was normal (in early March) and then we had no school (live classes). It was difficult and everything was different in how we did school. Disappointed is definitely the word for it because there were so many things I was looking forward to.” — Nathan Schuster, 2020 Badin High School graduate.

“Try new things, getting out of your comfort zone and staying in touch with my family and friends. The most important thing through all of this is you are not alone.” — Mayalina Albaddawi, on advice to the Class of 2021

“Definitely keep to a schedule setting certain times to do things. And try to do other activities to keep your spirits up. For me, working out helped a lot.” — Jabari Ashford, on advice to the Class of 2021.

“They are super lucky they get to go to school. There are a lot of high schools in the U.S. that aren’t going to school.” — Nathan Schuster, on the Class of 2021.