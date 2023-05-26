Impaired driving checkpoint on Ohio 4 today

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an impaired driving checkpoint today in Hamilton.
The OVI checkpoint is scheduled to operate from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.. on northbound Ohio 4 at 2210 South Erie Blvd., which is near the Hamilton City Garage.
Checkpoints, along with patrols in the area of the checkpoint, are a continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.
State law requires law enforcement to announce times and locations of sobriety checkpoints ahead of time.
