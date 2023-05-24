Officials urge calm amid rash of road rage shootings

Psychologist Stuart Bassman said road rage incidents increase in the springtime alongside the temperature. To avoid becoming the aggressor, he said people should slow down, both literally and figuratively, and distract themselves from the anger.

“Research has shown that as the temperatures on the outside increase, temperatures on the inside increase as well,” Bassman said. “People become hot-tempered, frustrated, angry, and they take it out on others.”

Swallen said to avoid being a victim, people should do their best not to engage with aggressive drivers.

“I would just assume that everybody has a firearm, and avoid the conversation as much as possible,” he said.

To avoid becoming the aggressor, Bassman said people should slow down, both literally and figuratively, and distract themselves from the anger with a trick of his own design.

“The tried and true method is to use a Q-tip,” he said. “Q-tip stands for quit taking it personally. What I advise people to do is to carry a Q-tip to remind themselves how easy, how quickly, they could lose control.”