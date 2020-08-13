‘I’m a fighter': Fairfield restaurant owner faces latest setback after vehicle crashes into building

“I’m a fighter,” he said.

The driver of the vehicle, Aaron Ferguson, 50, of Fairfield, told police he tried to stop, but he ran over the stop block and into the restaurant. He was charged with failure to control and driving under suspension, according to the crash report.

The crash has been another hurdle to the restaurant, Snoubar said. After Gov. Mike DeWine closed restaurants due to COVID-19, Snoubar said business at his two locations hasn’t returned enough to avoid struggles.

“It’s a very, very hard time right now,” he said. “It’s like a bad dream.. Make that a very, very bad dream.”

Milya Cafe offers gyro, shawarma, falafel, hummus, wings and more. It’s located in Fairfield between Mack Road and the fire station on Winton Road.

He opened the Blue Ash location five years ago and expanded to Fairfield in 2019.