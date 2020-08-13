‘I’m a fighter': Fairfield restaurant owner faces latest setback after vehicle crashes into building

If being closed for 50 days due to the coronavirus pandemic wasn’t enough, the owner of a Fairfield restaurant finds his business closed again after a car crashed into the front of his building Sunday night.
Bahaa Snoubar, owner of the Mediterranean cuisine restaurant Milya Cafe, said his business was closed around 5 p.m. Sunday when he received a call at home from Fairfield police about damage to his building. He figured someone tried to break-in, he said.
He never imagined seeing a white 2001 Mercury Mountaineer crashed through the glass front window.
“Shocked,” Snoubar said Tuesday morning of his initial reaction. “Surprised.”
The restaurant, 6116 Winton Road, hasn’t reopened as the front of the building is being repaired. Snoubar was at the restaurant Tuesday, then drove to his other location in Blue Ash in time for the lunch rush. He hopes to have Milya Cafe re-opened by the end of the week.
“I’m a fighter,” he said.
The driver of the vehicle, Aaron Ferguson, 50, of Fairfield, told police he tried to stop, but he ran over the stop block and into the restaurant. He was charged with failure to control and driving under suspension, according to the crash report.
The crash has been another hurdle to the restaurant, Snoubar said. After Gov. Mike DeWine closed restaurants due to COVID-19, Snoubar said business at his two locations hasn’t returned enough to avoid struggles.
“It’s a very, very hard time right now,” he said. “It’s like a bad dream.. Make that a very, very bad dream.”
Milya Cafe offers gyro, shawarma, falafel, hummus, wings and more. It’s located in Fairfield between Mack Road and the fire station on Winton Road.
He opened the Blue Ash location five years ago and expanded to Fairfield in 2019.