How to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine in Butler County

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Butler County residents can use multiple methods to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials continue to warn that there is a limited supply, and they ask residents to be patients. We’ve collected the links and contact information you need for signing up for the vaccine in the way you choose.

We’ll continue to update this guide as we receive more information.

Health departments

Butler County General Health District

Vaccine information page

How to schedule:

City of Hamilton Health Department

How to schedule:

City of Middletown Health Department

Vaccine information page

How to schedule:

Warren County Health District

Vaccine information page

How to schedule:

Health systems

Kettering Health Network

Vaccine information page

How to schedule:

Mercy Health

Vaccine information page

How to schedule:

  • Call the Mercy Health COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 866-624-0366, Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to schedule your appointment

Premier Health

Vaccine information page

How to schdedule:

The Christ Hospital Health Network

Vaccine information page

How to schedule:

  • Patients who meet the criteria will receive a message through their MyChart account that their appointment is ready to be scheduled.

The Health Collaborative

Vaccine information page

TriHealth

Vaccine information page

How to schedule:

UC Health

Vaccine information page

How to schedule:

  • UC Health highly encourages patients to use My UC Health (MyChart) to schedule an appointment because it is quicker and easier. If you need assistance with My UC Health, please call 513-585-5353.
  • You can also schedule your appointment by calling 513-584-DOSE (3673).

Pharmacies

Community First Solutions

How to schedule:

Kroger

Vaccine information page

How to schedule:

Meijer

Vaccine information page

How to schedule

Vaccination schedule

  • Week of Jan. 18: Begin those 80 years and older
  • Week of Jan. 25: Begin those 75 years and older and those with severe congenital or developmental disorders*
  • Week of Feb. 1: Begin those 70 years and older and employees of K-12 schools who wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid models
  • Week of Feb. 8: Begin those 65 years and older

* Disorders list includes cerebral palsy, spina bifida, congenital heart disease, Type 1 diabetes, epilepsy, Down syndrome, fragile X syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome, Turner syndrome, severe lung disease, cystic fibrosis, severe asthma, sickle cell anemia and alpha and beta thalassemia.

