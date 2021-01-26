How to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine in Butler County

Butler County residents can use multiple methods to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Officials continue to warn that there is a limited supply, and they ask residents to be patients. We’ve collected the links and contact information you need for signing up for the vaccine in the way you choose.
We’ll continue to update this guide as we receive more information.
Health departments
Butler County General Health District
How to schedule:
City of Hamilton Health Department
How to schedule:
City of Middletown Health Department
How to schedule:
Warren County Health District
How to schedule:
Health systems
Kettering Health Network
How to schedule:
Mercy Health
How to schedule:
- Call the Mercy Health COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 866-624-0366, Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to schedule your appointment
Premier Health
How to schdedule:
- Through the online scheduling system
- If you have a Premier Health MyChart account, the system will notify you of your COVID-19 vaccine eligibility by sending an appointment scheduling request
The Christ Hospital Health Network
How to schedule:
- Patients who meet the criteria will receive a message through their MyChart account that their appointment is ready to be scheduled.
The Health Collaborative
TriHealth
How to schedule:
- Through an existing MyChart account
- Call 513-862-6843
UC Health
How to schedule:
- UC Health highly encourages patients to use My UC Health (MyChart) to schedule an appointment because it is quicker and easier. If you need assistance with My UC Health, please call 513-585-5353.
- You can also schedule your appointment by calling 513-584-DOSE (3673).
Pharmacies
Community First Solutions
How to schedule:
Kroger
How to schedule:
Meijer
How to schedule
- Through online scheduling system
- Text “COVID” to 75049
- Find and call your local Meijer pharmacy
Vaccination schedule
- Week of Jan. 18: Begin those 80 years and older
- Week of Jan. 25: Begin those 75 years and older and those with severe congenital or developmental disorders*
- Week of Feb. 1: Begin those 70 years and older and employees of K-12 schools who wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid models
- Week of Feb. 8: Begin those 65 years and older
* Disorders list includes cerebral palsy, spina bifida, congenital heart disease, Type 1 diabetes, epilepsy, Down syndrome, fragile X syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome, Turner syndrome, severe lung disease, cystic fibrosis, severe asthma, sickle cell anemia and alpha and beta thalassemia.