How Middletown plans to spend its CARES Act funding

Council conducted a public hearing and heard a first reading of the proposed ordinance at its Sept. 1 meeting. If the ordinance is approved on Tuesday, the amended 2020 plan, which runs from May 1 to April 30, will enable the city to use the $431,289 federal grant to cover coronavirus-related expenses.

City officials are seeking emergency approval of the proposed ordinance so that the submission can be received by the U.S. Housing and Urban Development field office in Columbus by the Sept. 24 deadline. Approving the amended plan will not impact the city’s general fund and there is no local match required, said Susan Cohen, city administrative services director.