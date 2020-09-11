Police: Miami University athlete reports scam involving immigration questions

She said she looked up the numbers and they seemed to be credible.

She was given a name and told to pay $990 to that person through Zelle. The payment, however, never went through because it was flagged by her bank as fraudulent activity. The would-be ICE agent at some point told her to call on a private number. She was then told to download two applications titled Any Desk and Quick Support/Team Viewer to her phone and the latter one to her laptop.