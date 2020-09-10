Hiring event signals near-completion of new Walmart fulfillment center in Monroe

The city has no anticipated timeframe for completion of the retrofit project, Chesar said.

Upon construction, Hayneedle received the same 100%, 15-year tax abatement that is available to qualified buildings throughout Park North but that does not reset with Walmart taking over the building, said Jennifer Patterson, assistant to the city manager for economic development.

“The local leadership at Hayneedle has always been a great corporate partner for Monroe, and we’re excited to see Walmart investing in the building so that they can continue to grow,” Patterson said.

"E-commerce fulfillment centers are a great place to start a career at Walmart, "said Dave Woods, general manager of the Monroe Walmart Fulfillment Center. “In fact, Walmart’s CEO started his career with the company loading trucks. We’re proud to offer great jobs with great benefits to residents in the surrounding areas.”

Walmart operates 172 retail units in Ohio with 50,406 employees. It is spending $6 billion with Ohio suppliers in fiscal year 2020, the company said.

A hiring event is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Walmart Monroe fulfillment center with the goal of hiring 200 full-time positions. The company is looking to fill several types of positions, including outbound and inbound associates, asset protection, maintenance technicians/associates and quality assurance and systems associates to support its growing e-commerce business.

Wages for full-time hourly associates range from $13.75 per hour to $15.75 per hour with shift and equipment operating premiums. All positions are considered full time - qualifying for benefits, including medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, a quarterly incentive program and access to a college degree for $1 a day.

Attendees will have an opportunity to meet one on one with the management team.

Applicants may have the opportunity to be hired on-the-spot with conditional job offers. Those interested can also apply for roles at careers.walmart.com.

Walmart hiring event

When: Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Walmart’s Monroe Fulfillment Center, 650 Gateway Blvd.

What: Walmart looking to hire 200 full-time employees at $13.75 to $15.75 to per hour