Bridge work to cause Ohio 129/I-75 closures in Butler County

Beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, and continuing through 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, the following closures and detours will be in place on the bridge that is just east of Ohio 747:

Full closure of Ohio 129 west from Interstate 75 north.

Full closure of the ramp from Liberty Way to Ohio 29 west.

Full closure of the ramp from Cincinnati Dayton Road to Ohio 129 west.

Full closure of Van Gordon Road over Ohio 129.

Traffic will be detoured using I-75 north, Ohio 63 west, Ohio 4 and Ohio 747.