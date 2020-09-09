Bridge work to cause Ohio 129/I-75 closures in Butler County

The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced lane and ramp closures on the Van Gordon Road bridge over Ohio 129 in Butler County over the weekend of Sept. 18.
Beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, and continuing through 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, the following closures and detours will be in place on the bridge that is just east of Ohio 747:
- Full closure of Ohio 129 west from Interstate 75 north.
- Full closure of the ramp from Liberty Way to Ohio 29 west.
- Full closure of the ramp from Cincinnati Dayton Road to Ohio 129 west.
- Full closure of Van Gordon Road over Ohio 129.
Traffic will be detoured using I-75 north, Ohio 63 west, Ohio 4 and Ohio 747.
Arrow boards and/or signs will alert motorists of the work zone and restrictions. ODOT officials are asking drivers to “remain alert, reduce their speed and watch for stopped traffic while passing through the work zone” to ensure the safety of the construction workers as well as the traveling public.
All work will be contingent upon the weather. For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information, please check www.OHGO.com.